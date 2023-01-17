Larsson notched an assist, four hits and two PIM in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

While the Kraken's eight-game winning streak came to an end, Larsson's strong play continued as he picked up an assist for the third straight contest. Over his last 14 outings, he has 11 points and a plus-22 rating. The 30-year-old defenseman reached the 20-point mark for the fourth time in his career, doing so with four goals and 16 assists in just 43 outings this season. He's added 123 hits, 89 blocked shots, 74 shots on net, 31 PIM and a plus-30 rating in a top-pairing role.