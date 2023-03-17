Larsson registered an assist, four shots on goal and five blocked shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks.
Larsson gained possession and dropped off a pass to Yanni Gourde, who then fed Oliver Bjorkstrand for a breakaway tally. The helper ended a three-game dry spell for Larsson. The 30-year-old defenseman has enjoyed a career year with 27 points, 124 shots on net, 181 hits, 144 blocked shots and a plus-24 rating through 68 contests.
More News
-
Kraken's Adam Larsson: Sets new career high in points•
-
Kraken's Adam Larsson: Gets on scoresheet with helper•
-
Kraken's Adam Larsson: Scores only goal in loss•
-
Kraken's Adam Larsson: Mixed results Friday•
-
Kraken's Adam Larsson: Earns two assists Wednesday•
-
Kraken's Adam Larsson: Collects helper in loss•