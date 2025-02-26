Larsson notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Blues.

Larsson has a helper in three of his last four games, an unusually consistent stretch of offense for the shutdown defenseman. The 32-year-old is up to 15 points, 75 shots on net, 117 blocked shots, 78 hits and a plus-6 rating over 60 appearances this season. He's on pace to reach the 20-point mark for the third time in four years as a member of the Kraken, but his fantasy value mostly comes from his physical play.