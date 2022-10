Larsson logged an assist in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

Larsson was credited with the secondary helper on a Vince Dunn tally in the second period. This was Larsson's first assist and third point in seven games this season. The sturdy 29-year-old has added 13 shots on net, 16 hits, 12 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating while playing massive minutes on the Kraken's top pairing.