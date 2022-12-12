Larsson logged an assist and five hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Larsson helped out on a Yanni Gourde empty-net goal in the third period. Over the last eight games, Larsson has managed six points. Mix in his still-strong physical play, and fantasy managers in deeper formats may be considering the 30-year-old blueliner. He's up to nine points, 42 shots on net, 74 hits, 58 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-12 rating in 27 contests overall while playing a defensive role in the Kraken's top four.