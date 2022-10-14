Larsson scored a shorthanded, empty-net goal on two shots, levied four hits and blocked four shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Larsson put a bow on the Kraken's first win of the season with the final goal of the contest. Last year, he doubled his previous career high in goals with eight, and he added 17 assists, 183 hits, 140 blocked shots and 55 PIM through 82 contests. The 29-year-old should remain a physical fixture in the Kraken's top four on defense, but he's unlikely to push his offense much past last year's career-best level.