Larsson scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Larsson's tally 21 seconds into the third period ended up being the game-winner. The tally was his third point in 11 games since the All-Star break. The 31-year-old defenseman has contributed little offense while serving as the more defensive member of the Kraken's first pairing. He's at four goals, 18 points, 94 shots on net, 127 hits, 120 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 61 appearances this season.