Larsson scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.

Larsson has four points and a plus-3 rating over his last six contests. The defenseman got the Kraken on the board at 16:40 of the first period. Larsson is up to four goals, matching his total from last season, and his 16 points put him two shy of his 2023-24 output. He's added 78 shots on net, 78 hits, 120 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 62 appearances. The Swede's drop in physicality is likely here to stay as he takes care of his body entering the later stages of his career, and he probably won't score enough to make up for it.