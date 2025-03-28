Larsson logged two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Oilers.

Larsson made an impact against his former team, assisting on goals by Jani Nyman and Jared McCann. The 32-year-old Larsson has a pair of multi-point efforts over his last eight games, but he's gone scoreless in the other six outings in that span. He's up to 24 points, 94 shots, 92 hits, 130 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating across 73 contests this season. The Swede continues to fill a shutdown role on the Kraken's top pairing.