Larsson notched two assists, four hits and four blocked shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Larsson saw a shot tipped in by Matty Beniers for the game-tying goal in the second period. In the third, Larsson's lofted pass allowed Jared McCann to bury an empty-netter. The 29-year-old Larsson is up to 22 points, 105 shots on net, 174 hits, 129 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating through 75 outings. He'll need two points in the Kraken's last seven games to match his career-high 24 points from the 2014-15 campaign.