Larsson notched an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Larsson played in his 1,000th regular-season game Tuesday, and he celebrated the occasion with a helper on Matty Beniers' third-period tally. The 33-year-old Larsson snapped an eight-game point drought with the assist. He's up to 20 points, 78 shots on net, 91 hits, 146 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 70 appearances this season. He's reached the 20-point mark in four of his five campaigns with Seattle while serving as a defensive stalwart on the top pairing.