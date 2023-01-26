Larsson produced two assists, five shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Larsson set up both of Oliver Bjorkstrand's tallies in the contest. January has been good for Larsson -- he has eight points and a plus-19 rating in 13 outings this month. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to 22 points through 47 contests, just three shy of matching his career-best output from 82 games last season. He's added 83 shots on net, 133 hits, 96 blocked shots, a plus-31 rating and 31 PIM this season.