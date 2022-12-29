Larsson registered an assist and a team-best five hits during a 3-2 loss to the visiting Flames on Wednesday.
Larsson has earned one helper during each of his past four appearances, aiding Ryan Donato on his first-period, game-tying tally. On the top pairing with Vince Dunn, the 30-year-old defenseman entered Wednesday third on the club with a plus-13 rating and 27 PIM. Larsson contributed two shots and two blocks during a team-high 24:17 of ice time during the defeat.
