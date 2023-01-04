Larsson logged an assist, went plus-3, blocked three shots, added two hits and fired two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Larsson's seven-game point streak is tied for the longest in Kraken franchise history, and it's the longest one by a blueliner. He has a goal and six assists in that productive span, which is one of the best scoring stretches of his career. The 30-year-old is up to four tallies, 12 helpers, 62 shots on net, 98 hits, 76 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a plus-17 rating through 36 contests. He won't keep this up long-term, but his large role on a balanced team should keep his production fairly steady.