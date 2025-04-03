Larsson scored an empty-net goal, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Canucks.

Larsson has been steady lately with two goals and five assists over his last eight contests. The defenseman put the icing on this game, burying an empty-netter from the point. He's up to seven goals, 26 points, 102 shots on net, 135 blocked shots, 97 hits and a plus-21 rating through 76 appearances as a fixture on the Kraken's top defensive pairing.