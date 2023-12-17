Larsson scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings.

Larsson's goal was a bit on the fluky side -- the puck got away from him but slipped in the net to open the scoring at 6:45 of the first period. The defenseman has a point in each of the last two games. He's up to nine points, 61 shots on net, 58 blocked shots, 53 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 32 appearances this season. Larsson won't contribute steady offense most of the time, but he remains a solid contributor in the physical categories.