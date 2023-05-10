Larsson scored a goal on four shots, doled out three hits, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars in Game 4.

Larsson became the 17th Kraken skater to score a goal through 11 playoff contests when he tallied with 4:11 left in the third period. The 30-year-old blueliner is up to three points, 20 shots on net, 52 hits, 22 blocked shots, eight PIM and an even plus-minus rating in the postseason. He's not on the ice for his offense -- Larsson plays a key defensive role on the Kraken's top pairing.