Larsson recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Larsson has three assists and a plus-8 rating over the last three games. The 30-year-old defenseman won't always contribute offense, but he remains a physical force on the ice. For the season, he's at two goals, four helpers, 32 shots on net, a plus-18 rating, 52 hits and 45 blocked shots through 21 outings.