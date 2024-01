Larsson produced an assist, three hits and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Larsson snapped a five-game slump with the helper on Brian Dumoulin's first-period tally. It's not unusual for Larsson to have extended droughts -- he got on the scoresheet in just one of the Kraken's first 19 games. The 31-year-old blueliner is at 15 points, 79 shots on net, 83 hits and 91 blocked shots over 48 appearances, making it unlikely he matches last year's 33-point performance.