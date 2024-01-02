Larsson logged an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights in the Winter Classic.

Larsson made his offensive contribution early, setting up Vince Dunn's shot that was tipped in by Eeli Tolvanen for the Kraken's first goal. Beyond that, Larsson played his usual physical game well to help the Kraken hold the fort defensively. The Swede has four points and a plus-6 rating over his last eight contests, which has seen him look more like he did last season. He's up to 11 points, 68 shots on net, 71 blocked shots, 66 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 38 outings overall.