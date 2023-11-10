Larsson registered two assists, three blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Larsson had failed to record a point in the first 13 games of the season. He made up for it with helpers on both of Oliver Bjorkstrand's goals in this contest. Larsson has remained as physical as ever with 33 hits, 28 blocked shots and 10 PIM through 14 outings, and he's added 23 shots on net with a minus-5 rating. The Kraken started the year slow but seem to have turned a corner, so Larsson's overall play should improve too.