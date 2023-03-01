Larsson logged an assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Larsson ended his eight-game point drought before it could spill over into March. He earned his 20th assist of the season on Morgan Geekie's opening tally midway through the first period. Despite the recent drought, Larsson has already matched his career high with 25 points, doing so in 60 contests this season after needing all 82 last year. He's added 106 shots on net, 160 hits, 127 blocks, 33 PIM and a plus-22 rating in a top-pairing role during 2022-23.