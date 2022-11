Larsson logged a plus-4 rating, three hits, two blocked shots, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Sharks.

Larsson did basically everything but score in this contest. He's mired in a 12-game point drought, but he's been doing the little things right, logging a plus-14 rating in that span. The defenseman has three points, 47 hits, 41 blocked shots, 30 shots on net and a plus-14 rating 19 contests overall.