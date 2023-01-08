Larsson produced an assist, two hits, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Senators.

Larsson saw a seven-game point streak end in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs. It didn't take the steady defenseman long to get back on the scoresheet, as he helped out on a Vince Dunn goal in the third period Saturday. Larsson is up to 17 points, 70 shots on net, 106 hits, 79 blocked shots, a plus-21 rating and 29 PIM through 38 outings overall. His consistency lately and his ever-present all-around performance make him a solid depth option in fantasy.