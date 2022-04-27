Larsson provided an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Larsson helped out on a Morgan Geekie goal in the second period. The 29-year-old Larsson has done well lately with a goal and four assists in his last seven appearances to go with his usual physical play. For the season, the blueliner has 24 points -- matching his career high from 2014-15 -- with 111 shots on net, 181 hits, 137 blocked shots, 53 PIM and a minus-21 rating in 79 appearances.