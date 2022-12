Larsson produced an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Canucks.

This was Larsson's third straight game with a helper, and he has five points in his last seven outings. The 30-year-old defenseman is chipping in a bit more offense while continuing his steady defensive work on the top pairing. He's up to 12 points, a plus-13 rating, 50 shots on net, 83 hits, 66 blocked shots and 27 PIM through 32 contests.