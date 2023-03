Larsson scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Predators.

Larsson has found some extra offense lately with two goals and three assists over his last five games. He sparked a stretch of four goals over 8:58 in the third period that helped the Kraken run away with Saturday's win. The 30-year-old defenseman has seven goals, 31 points, 129 shots on net, 155 blocked shots, 191 hits and a plus-27 rating through 72 appearances.