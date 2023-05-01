Larsson notched an assist, three shots on goal, 10 hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 7.

Larsson was a physical force while logging 27:37 of ice time in the win-or-go-home contest. The 30-year-old defenseman picked up two helpers, 37 hits, 17 blocked shots, 13 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in seven first-round appearances. He'll continue to log heavy defensive minutes as the Kraken get set to face the Stars in the second round.