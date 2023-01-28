Larsson posted an assist and two hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Larsson has six assists over his last eight contests, but this was the first time he took a minus rating while getting on the scoresheet in that span. The normally steady pairing of Larsson and Vince Dunn was a little out of sorts Friday as the Flames built up an early lead. Larsson is up to four goals, 19 helpers, 84 shots on net, 135 hits, 96 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a plus-30 rating through 48 outings.