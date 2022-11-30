Larsson notched an assist, four hits, three shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-4 rating in Tuesday's 9-8 overtime win over the Kings.

Larsson has four assists over his last three games. On the downside, his penalty led to a Kings goal and he was often caught on the ice in the high-scoring contest. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to seven points (two goals, five helpers) with 56 hits, 46 blocked shots, 35 shots on net, 17 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 22 outings. His physicality remains his best attribute, but his current surge on offense could help him earn more fantasy value in deeper formats.