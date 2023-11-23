Larsson scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

Larsson had an open net to work with when Jordan Eberle created a rebound for the big defenseman to bury. The 31-year-old Larsson has gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive contests for the first time this season. He has a goal, three assists, 38 shots on net, 45 blocked shots, 42 hits and a minus-7 rating through 21 appearances. He remains the more defensive half of the Kraken's top pairing, playing alongside Vince Dunn.