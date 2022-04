Larsson logged an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

Larsson set up Riley Sheahan on the Kraken's opening tally in the first period. The 29-year-old Larsson has a goal and three assists in his last six games as he finishes the season strong in an all-around manner. The Swede is more of a physical defenseman, but he's been solid with 23 points to go with 180 hits, 135 blocked shots, 53 PIM and 109 shots on net through 78 appearances.