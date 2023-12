Larsson recorded an assist and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Larsson snapped a three-game point drought with a helper on Kailer Yamamoto's first-period tally. While Larsson isn't one for big scoring numbers, he's managed three points over his last six outings. The 31-year-old blueliner has a modest 10 points to go with 60 hits, 67 blocked shots, 66 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 36 appearances in a top-pairing role this season.