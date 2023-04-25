Larsson posted an assist, seven hits, four blocked shots, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 4.

Larsson snapped a six-game point drought when he set up a Will Borgen tally in the first period. The 30-year-old Larsson hasn't had much offense lately, but he has 17 hits, 12 blocked shots, eight shots on goal, four PIM and a minus-2 rating through four playoff outings. He'll continue to be relied on for strong defense as a top-pairing option for the Kraken.