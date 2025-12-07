Larsson scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Larsson snapped a seven-game point drought with this performance. He tied the game at 2-2 in the second period and set up a Chandler Stephenson go-ahead tally later in the frame. For the season, Larsson has two goals, seven points, 27 shots on net, 37 hits, 57 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 26 appearances. The 33-year-old blueliner fills a shutdown role in the Kraken's top four and will likely top out around the 20-25 point range, though he can also pile up blocks.