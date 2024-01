Larsson scored a goal, dished an assist, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Larsson reached the 10-assist mark for the year on Tye Kartye's first-period marker. In the third, Larsson scored a goal of his own to produce the final score. The defenseman has four points over his last six outings and is now at 13 points, 73 shots on net, 78 blocked shots, 71 hits and a plus-1 rating through 41 contests overall.