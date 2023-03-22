Larsson scored the game-winning goal, logged an assist, went plus-2, added two hits and blocked seven shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

Larsson picked up a helper on Daniel Sprong's first-period tally. In overtime, Larsson found himself alone on a rush after a bank-pass from Jared McCann and deked around Jake Oettinger's pad to tuck in the game-winner. Larsson has a goal and four helpers over his last seven contests. For the season, the big defenseman has six tallies, 30 points, 126 shots, 152 blocks, 186 hits and a plus-25 rating through 70 appearances.