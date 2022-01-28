Larsson scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Penguins.

Larsson is on a modest three-game point streak with two goals and an assist in that span. He brought some clutch scoring to Pittsburgh on Thursday, tallying just his second career overtime game-winning goal at 1:17 of the extra session. The 29-year-old blueliner is up to four goals, 13 points, 58 shots on net, 104 hits and 86 blocked shots while playing a mainly defensive role in the top four. The scoring surge won't last, but his physical play is a constant presence.