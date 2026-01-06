Larsson notched an assist and went plus-3 in Monday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Prior to Monday, Larsson had posted just one assist with 20 hits, 32 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over his previous 13 games. The stalwart defenseman hasn't chipped in much on offense this year with nine points, 43 shots on net and a minus-1 rating to go with 58 hits, 90 blocked shots and 22 PIM through 40 outings. He's on pace to miss the 20-point mark, though he's still in a large enough role that one strong week of offense could get him back on track.