Larsson notched an assist, two hits and three blocked shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

Larsson has been his usual steady self on defense while adding little in the way of offense so far for the Kraken. He snapped a six-game point drought Sunday and now has three assists over 15 contests. The blueliner has added 37 blocks, 26 hits, 14 shots on net and a minus-6 rating while averaging 22:03 of ice time in a top-pairing role.