Larsson notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Larsson ended a four-game point drought with the helper. The 31-year-old has been limited to two assists over seven games in December, a slowdown on offense after he finished November with some momentum. The blueliner has eight points, 59 shots on net, 58 blocked shots, 53 hits and a minus-8 rating through 31 appearances as the more defensive half of a pairing with Vince Dunn.