Larsson scored a goal on four shots, added four hits and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Larsson entered Sunday with an assist in each of the last five games. He didn't log a helper, but he opened the scoring at 9:53 of the first period. During the six-game point streak, he's added 14 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-6 rating. The defenseman is up to four tallies, 11 assists, 60 shots on net, 96 hits, 73 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 35 contests on the season. While his offense is clicking, he may have some appeal in standard fantasy formats.