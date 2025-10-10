Larsson registered an assist, four hits and three blocked shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Larsson set up defense partner Vince Dunn's opening goal at 2:21 of the first period. While Larsson's on the scoresheet in the first game of the season, he won't be the most reliable scorer on a blue line that features Dunn and Brandon Montour. Look for 100-plus hits and blocked shots with a point total in the 25-30 range for Larsson this season, which is enough all-around production to make him valuable in deeper formats.