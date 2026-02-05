Larsson scored a goal and blocked five shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Larsson has a goal and three assists over his last five games. The 33-year-old blueliner doesn't offer a ton of offense, so it would be surprising if this uptick carries over after the Olympic break. Larsson is at a total of five goals, 15 points, 60 shots on net, 75 hits, 123 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 56 appearances this season.