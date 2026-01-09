Larsson scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Larsson got the Kraken on the board at 3:13 of the third period with his first goal since Dec. 6 versus the Red Wings. The 33-year-old defenseman has two points over his last three outings and may be thawing out after a cold December on offense. He's now at three goals, 10 points, 46 shots on net, 24 PIM, 60 hits, 94 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 42 appearances in a top-four role.