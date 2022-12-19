Larsson notched an assist, three shots on goal, three hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Larsson sent a cross-ice pass to Jordan Eberle, who spun around and netted the Kraken's first goal on a backhand shot in the second period. This was Larsson's third point in the last five games, so he's been reasonably productive in recent games. The 30-year-old defenseman has three goals, seven assists, 49 shots on net, 64 blocked shots, 80 hits, 27 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 30 contests as the Kraken's top defensive blueliner.