Larsson scored his third goal of the season in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals.

He gave Seattle a 1-0 lead late in the first period, but the game was all Washington the rest of the way. Larsson also added six hits, three shots, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-1 rating to his ledger, and while he snapped a 20-game goal drought with Friday's tally, he's been productive overall lately with five points in his last seven games.