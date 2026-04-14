Larsson scored a goal and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Larsson has earned three points over his last four outings, including two goals. The 33-year-old defenseman has produced seven goals, 25 points, 101 shots on net, 107 hits, 160 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 80 appearances. He's had his ice time decreased over the last two contests since the Kraken got eliminated from playoff contention, but he's still a decent streaming option for some blocks and hits.