Larsson logged an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

Larsson set up Vince Dunn for the opening tally at 19:56 of the first period. The 28-year-old Larsson is making an impact defensively with 13 hits, 12 blocked and a minus-1 rating through six games, but he's picked up just two assists. Never one for gaudy scoring numbers, the Swede is likely a low-end fantasy option at best.