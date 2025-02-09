Larsson logged an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Larsson had to pick up some slack in ice time, logging 26:37 after Brandon Montour (upper body) was hurt in the first period. The extra time helped Larsson end an eight-game point drought when he set up Shane Wright's tally to spark the Kraken's comeback. The 32-year-old Larsson is now at 13 points, 72 shots on net, 77 hits, 113 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 57 appearances. It's a similar pace to last season (18 points in 81 outings), though Larsson's physical play has taken a significant step back, reducing his fantasy utility.